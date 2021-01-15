The hashtag of arrest Sooraj Pancholi started trending after he appeared in the second episode of the 'Death in Bollywood' series.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The BBC docuseries on the late actor Jiah Khan's suicide case, whose death is still a mystery has been released recently. BBC released the three-part series in the United Kingdom and has titled it 'Death In Bollywood'. For the unknown, Jiah Khan allegedly committed suicide in 2013 by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in Mumbai. However, her mother had claimed that it was a murder.

The first episode of the BBC docuseries was released on January 11 and since then netizens could not stop talking about it. Some of them even started trending #ArrestSoorajPancholi again on social media platforms.

The hashtag of arrest Sooraj started trending after he appeared in the second episode of the 'Death in Bollywood' series, in which he can be seen saying that he is not at fault. Pancholi, in an interview earlier also said that he was in a relationship with Jiah Khan for only five months and she was already in depression. However, Jiah's mother in a clip was seen saying, 'This is not a suicide, this is a murder.'

Sooraj Pancholi's father Aditya Pancholi was also seen in the trailer in which he was saying, "I'm just telling the court, please find out who the murderer is, and acquit us from this abetment to suicide."

One of the users wrote, "I am truly shocked that #SoorajPancholi and #adityapancholi agreed to be interviewed for #DeathInBollywood because they do NOT come out of it well." Another wrote, "Watching #Deathinbollywood! My god!!So crazy how this case is mirroring sushant's case!so glad this has been aired on British TV! Hopefully this will make more people realise the evil side of Bollywood! #boycottbollywood break the hierarchy!Thats the only way we will get justice!."

Yet another user wrote, "BBC2’s #DeathInBollywood was such an upsetting watch. I never realised the extent of it. Everything the showed which was not investigated... the tracksuit, phone history, the marks on her body. So, so sad. #justiceforjiah"

The BBC's docuseries revolves around Jiah's life and what led to her committing suicide. The makers of the Death In Bollywood arrived in 2019 in Bombay to do the research and the shoot of the series.

