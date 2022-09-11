Arrest Jubin Nautiyal Trends On Twitter Before Singer's Houston Concert, Here's Why

Jubin Nautiyal is undoubtedly one of the most successful singers in Bollywood. From giving soulful numbers like 'Raata Lambiya' to trending all over social media with the chartbuster song 'Lut Gaye', Jubin has given many superhit songs over the years. However, the singer is getting criticised on social media since Friday. #ArrestJubin Nautiyal was trending on Twitter on Friday and Saturday before his Houston concert.

The poster of Jubin Nautiyal’s Houston concert was shared by the organiser Jai Singh, who was reportedly a part of the Khalistani movement. After that, netizens became angry and demanded Jubin's arrest for allegedly supporting Khalistanis.

Meanwhile, Jubin took to Twitter and asked his fans not to get upset about rumours. He tweeted, "Hello friends and twitter family, I've been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don't get upset on rumours. I love my country. I love you all."

Earlier, Jubin was in the news after the rumours about his relationship with actress Nikita Dutta surfaced on social media. The duo shared some snippets from their music video, which sparked rumours of their engagement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jubin recently released his song 'Meethi Meethi' in association with the T-Series.

He started his career by participating in the singing reality tv show 'X Factor' in 2011. In 2014, he made his debut in the music industry with the song 'Ek Mulakat' from the movie Sonali Cable. Jubin gained immense popularity after his songs from the film Kabir Singh, Marjaavaan became super hit.

Apart from Hindi songs, Jubin has sung in other languages as well. He made his Telugu debut for Sarrainodu and Bengali debut in the movie Aashiqui. Recently, he won IFFA Awards 2022 in the Best Male Playback Singer category for his songs in Shershaah.

(With PTI Inputs)