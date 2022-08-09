'Arre Yarr, I Am...': Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Dating Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda

Srivalli Girl Rashmika Mandanna always hits headlines for one or another thing. Currently, the talk of the cinema industry revolves around her dating life. Everyone wants to know the dynamics of her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. And now, Rashmika in a latest interview has said that while fans are curious about her bond with Vijay, she sometimes wants to remind people that she’s working on five movies and all they are bothered about is her personal life.

In her interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika has reminded her fans to also focus on her work life rather than her personal. She said, "Sometimes, I am like, ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating?’"

Here the actress is referring to her three Bollywood films — Mission Majnu, Goodbye and Animal and two films from the South — Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay.

She further urged her fans to not believe everything that is written about her. “You can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I’d like to tell them [fans] to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words," she said.

For the unversed, this topic was tossed up in media after Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's unfiltered confessions on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. Referring to the ladies talking about her and Vijay on Koffee With Karan and said that she finds the conversations ‘adorable’ but doesn’t think it is beyond a mere conversation.

Also, it was later clarified by Vijay himself that he and Rashmika are ‘good friends’. “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created," he said on Koffee With Karan.