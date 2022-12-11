  • News
BTS member Jin got his new haircut done days ahead of his army recruitment. Meanwhile, ARMY is going gaga over his new look.

By SWATI SINGH
Sun, 11 Dec 2022 11:37 PM IST
Minute Read
ARMY Goes Gaga Over BTS' Jin's New Haircut Ahead Of Army Recruitment

South Korean K-pop band BTS' member Jin aka Kim Seok Jin is all set to join the military service. Days ahead of recruitment, the singer posted some pictures of himself on Weverse, featuring him in a new haircut. The picture had him wearing a black T-shirt, while he opted for a buzz cut ahead of joining the army.

BTS Army was quick to react to the picture, as evident from the reactions that have been circulating on social media. "Cuter than what i thought," wrote a Twitter user, another one tweeted, "sending my biggest hug to seokjin, we love you jin." One of the Jin's fans also commented, "OMG JIN YOUR SO ADORABLE," while others dropped hearts.

Days ahead of Jin's recruitment into the army, BigHit Music released an official statement on Weverse and announced that it will not be holding any official event on the day of the singer's recruitment.

BigHit Music also asked fans to not fall into any scam by purchasing merchandise and tours. "We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP," the agency continued.

"Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time," it concluded.

