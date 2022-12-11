ARMY Goes Gaga Over BTS' Jin's New Haircut Ahead Of Army Recruitment

South Korean K-pop band BTS' member Jin aka Kim Seok Jin is all set to join the military service. Days ahead of recruitment, the singer posted some pictures of himself on Weverse, featuring him in a new haircut. The picture had him wearing a black T-shirt, while he opted for a buzz cut ahead of joining the army.

BTS Army was quick to react to the picture, as evident from the reactions that have been circulating on social media. "Cuter than what i thought," wrote a Twitter user, another one tweeted, "sending my biggest hug to seokjin, we love you jin." One of the Jin's fans also commented, "OMG JIN YOUR SO ADORABLE," while others dropped hearts.

[221211 Jin Weverse Post]



🐹 kekekekekeke cuter than what i thought pic.twitter.com/3h9kxk88HH — 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) December 11, 2022

sending my biggest hug to seokjin, we love you jin. 💜 pic.twitter.com/loQb7Qqte1 — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | final defense ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) December 11, 2022

OMG JIN YOUR SO ADORABLE pic.twitter.com/17venDWY3e — sooyeon⁷ 🌊 (zelie) (@btspavedthway13) December 11, 2022

Days ahead of Jin's recruitment into the army, BigHit Music released an official statement on Weverse and announced that it will not be holding any official event on the day of the singer's recruitment.

BigHit Music also asked fans to not fall into any scam by purchasing merchandise and tours. "We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP," the agency continued.

"Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time," it concluded.