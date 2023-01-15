Army Day 2023: From 'Border' To 'Uri', Top 5 Hindi Films That Pay Tribute To The Indian Army

The Bollywood industry has stood out at times creating the recalled events in the history of India with the portrayal of strong and patriotic soldiers with stunning visuals and memorable dialogues paying tribute to the soldiers of our nation.

On the occasion of Army Day, let's look at some of the films depicting the struggle of the border heroes filled with courage amid adversities and challenges.

Border

Available on Amazon Prime, none can match the cinematography and direction set by J.P. Dutta in his 1997 'Border.' Happen to have a multi-starrer cast filled with talent the film follows India's victory in the 1971 Battle of Longewala exploring the barren and futile aftermath of war.

The film featured Suneil Shetty, Sunny Deol, Jacky Shroff, and Akshay Khanna in lead roles, whereas Pooja Bhatt, Rekha, and Sharbani Mukherjee in prominent roles.

Lakshya

Available on Netflix, the Hrithik Roshan starrer film created waves at the box office and gave him his break where the film revolves around the transformation of a carefree civilian to a captain of the 1999 Kargil War. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also featured Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and Boman Irani in prominent roles.

URI: The Surgical Strike

2019 released 'How Is The Josh' film 'URI' was a massive success telling a fictional tale of a surgical strike against the 2016 Uri attack. With Vicky Kaushal leading the film and as a member of para special forces promising to save his force, the film is helmed by Aditya Dhar and also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and Kirti Kulhari in prominent roles.

Shershaah

Available on Amazon Prime, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer left the audience teary-eyed when the story revolved around the late captain Vikram Batra, a man of vigor and pure love. Determined to win the Kargil war, the soldier fought until the end and has a pure and beautiful incomplete love story leaving a long-lasting impression on the audience.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Released in 2020 and directed by Saran Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena played the role of the first Indian female air-force pilot's journey joining the force and fighting in the 1999 Kargil War. From battling all the male bunkers to outshining their performances, the film indeed stands out from the masses and shows the heroism of a woman for her country.