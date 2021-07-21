Armaan Malik Birthday Special: Here we have brought you some mesmerising songs of the singer that will make you groove:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Prince of Romance' Armaan Malik is one of the most loved singers who adorns many feathers on his hat at this very young age. He is not just a singer but a songwriter, voice-over, record producer, performer and actor. He is known for his singing in numerous languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam and Urdu.

Apart from giving a slew of hit songs to Indian cinema, Armaan has earned many firsts to his name. He is the youngest singer to win Dada Saheb Phalke Award, RD Burman Award winner at Filmfare Awards, Global Indian Music Awards (GiMA) and BIG Star Entertainment Award. Not just this, he is the youngest Indian playback singer to perform live at London's Wembley Theatre.

Ahead of Armaan Malik's birthday, here we have brought you some mesmerising songs of the singer that will make you groove:

In 2020, Armaaz won an international award, MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Indian Act, for his single 'Control'. Recently, he is riding high on the success of 'Echo', the first international collaboration with Korean singer Eric Nam and American DJ KSHMR.

Talking to ETimes, he expressed his happiness on the success of his first international project in collaboration and said, "It's been amazing for me so far with the kind of response that the fans have given to the song and its video. You know, given the current times, the fact that we've been able to put together a song and a video for fans--which was a big task for all the teams across LA, Korea and Mumbai--make us happy. We made it happen and the response is phenomenal. People are loving the crossover kind of collaboration of an Indian artist, Korean artist, and an Indian American DJ. I think the words are somewhere relatable to what's happening to us at this point. So, I think it has struck a chord with a lot of the listeners, and I'm just glad that people love the new music that I'm putting out.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv