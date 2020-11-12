Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood. The actor has been asked to appear before the anti-drugs agency on November 13. Meanwhile, Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Thursday arrived at NCB's Mumbai office for second round of questioning the in the drug-related probe.

On Wednesday, Demetriades was questioned by NCB officials for almost six hours. She was called again for another round of questioning following which she arrived at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Thursday.

The NCB had earlier summoned Rampal and Demetriades after conducting a raid at the actor's residence on Monday. The probe agency had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the raid and also questioned the actor's driver, reports say.

The developments this week started with the Sunday raid at the home of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana, who was granted bail on Monday.

Last month, the probe agency had arrested Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades from a resort at Lonavala in a drugs case. The NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The NCB had arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and others under several relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

