New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: After portraying a navy officer in Zee5’s The Final Call, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is all set for his next project with an OTT platform. Bollywood hunk has been roped in to play the lead role in a courtroom-drama, Nail Polish. Rampal has been featured to play the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer in the film. Zee5 original series directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna also featuring Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari in the pivotal roles.

According to the news agency PTI, the story of the series is based on a high profile murder trial, the film weaves the back story and court proceedings to showcase a journey of criminal discovery.

"With a wonderful cast combined with very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one's limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special," news agency PTI quoted the 47-year-old actor as saying.

Manav Kaul, who is known for his commendable versatile roles, revealed that the makers have already started shooting the series and he felt hooked to his character. He said, "The script and my part were really intriguing and instantly got me hooked... Though we have just started shooting, it's been fantastic to work with Arjun, Rajit and Anand as my co-stars, the energy on the set is quite intense.”

Indeed, the series has an exemplary star cast and the plot of Nail Polish looks promising. According to the reports, the team is taking all the necessary precautions while shooting in the wake of Covid-19. Barot House fame Krishna has also been taken in the series, he said in a statement, "The film is extremely close to my heart and we couldn't have asked for a better star cast. This is one of a kind courtroom legal thriller that people have never seen before.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel