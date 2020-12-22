The NCB is said to have found Arjun Rampal had arranged for a backdated prescription for the tablets illegally through a relative.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was on Monday questioned for nearly six hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case lodged following the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to a News18 report, the NCB, during the six-hour interrogation, is said to have found the actor had arranged for a backdated prescription for the tablets illegally through a relative.

The interrogation was in connection with the raid conducted by the anti-drug agency at Rampal's residence last month in which it seized 11 gadgets, including laptop, mobile phones, pen drives and tablets. Some suspicious documents and pills were also recivered in the search operation.

Rampal was summoned and questioned on November 13 for nearly seven hours at the NCB office in Ballard Estate. Later, he told media that he has handed over a medical prescription of a particular painkiller which the NCB took up for prescription. The prescription was reportedly issued by a Delhi-based psychiatrist named Dr Rohit Garg.

"During the probe, we have found a contravention of the NDPS Act in his previous statement and the prescription that he has submitted. As far as the prescription is concerned, it is established that he has committed an offence which can be investigated under Section 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act," Mid-Day quoted a senior NCB officer as saying.

Rampal was summoned last week but he had sought time till December 22to appear before the central agency citing personal reasons.

The NCB had questioned Rampal and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, last month and arrested her brother Agisilaos in the case.

Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested in mid-October from Lonavala, a hill station located around 120 km from Mumbai. The resort in which Agisilaos Demetriades was staying with his fiancee was raided and 0.8 gm of charas was recovered from him, the NCB had said.

Agisilaos Demetriades, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, was later granted bail by a special NDPS court.

After the death of Rajput on June 14, the NCB launched a probe into alleged use of drugs in the film industry and made multiple arrests. A number of Bollywood personalities had been questioned till now.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta