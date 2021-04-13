Recently, actors like Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others have bought shiny new luxurious vehicles. Take a look at their price and models.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood celebrities enjoy a lavish lifestyle and their clothes, homes and overall fascination for luxury is something that is looked upon by fans. But nothing compensates for making a grand red-carpet entry in a swanky big car which most actors love to flaunt.

Famous names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra own some of the most expensive cars in the industry. However, now the new lot is also following the footsteps of stardom with their new toys. Yes, recently, actors like Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others have bought shiny new luxurious vehicles. Take a look at the price of the same:

Arjun Kapoor's Land Rover Defender





Arjun Kapoor has recently gifted himself a brand new Land Rover Defender which he took out for a ride in Juhu. The actor was clicked by paps while stepping out of his gold dust coloured vehicle. The cost of this new baby ranges from Rs 73.98 Lakh to 1.08 Cr.

Kartik Aaryan's Lamborghini

Just a few days before Arjun, Kartik Aaryan became a proud owner of a new car. The actor purchased a black Lamborghini Urus right after getting recovered from COVID-19. Even he took his new vehicle for a stroll in the city where he was photographed by the media. His car costs around 4.5 Cr.

Saif Ali Khan's Mercedes Benz





Saif and Kareena bought a new white coloured Mercedes AMG g 63 after the birth of their second child, a baby boy. The duo have been spotted in the car quite a few times after buying it. Their car is worth Rs 2 Cr.

Anil Kapoor's Mercedes Benz





Just like Saif, Anil too bought a brand new Merc for his wife Sunita Kapoor. The black-coloured luxury vehicle, Mercedes Benz GLS was a gift from his side to his wife on her birthday. The car costs 1 Cr.

Kunal Kemmu's BMW R 1250 GS

Actor Kunal Kemmu has a special fascination for bikes. Not long ago, he brought home a plush two-wheeler BMW R 1250 GS. The prices for this one start at Rs 20.45 Lakh for the basic edition while it can go up to the range of Rs 22.35 Lakh depending on the upgraded versions.

