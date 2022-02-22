New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet along with others recently attended the wedding of director Luv Ranjan with Alisha Vaid in the love city that is Agra. While being there, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also took a visit to the Taj Mahal and clicked photos.

Arjun took to Instagram on Tuesday shared a pic that was clicked by Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, a silhouette of Arjun can be seen in front of the Taj. Sharing the picture, Gunday actor wrote, "When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me..."

See Pic here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Reacting to the post, actor Rakul Preet Singh who has shared screen space with Arjun in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' wrote, "Haha finally you both saw the Taj." In response to her comment, the actor wrote, "@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia (laughing emoji)."

The fan banter between Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet meant that Ranbir Kapoor despite dating Alia visited to see the Taj Mahal is considered the symbol of love with Arjun Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for quite some time now.

The couple every now and then make headlines for either their chemistry or their latest film Brahmastra. In a recent interview, Alia had also declared herself married to Ranbir in her head. The actress added that whenever they do get married it will work out right and in a beautiful way.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in 'Shamshera' 'Animal', 'Brahmastra' and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-titled movie. On the other hand, Alia's film kitty is also flooded with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Darlings' 'Jee Le Zara' and 'RRR'

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor is busy shooting for his next film 'Kuttey', a dark comedy. Apart from 'Kuttey', the other films in Arjun's bag include Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', 'The Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl, and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial.

Posted By: Ashita Singh