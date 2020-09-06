In a message to his fans, the 35-year-old announced that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at his house at the advice of doctors and authorities.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

The 35-year-old actor took to social media to inform everyone that he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he has isolated himself at his house at the advice of doctors and authorities.

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities, and will be under home quarantine," he said in an Instagram post.

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun," he added.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) onSep 6, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

Several actors in the Bollywood -- including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai -- have tested positive for the deadly infection that has affected more than 4.10 million and claimed over 70,000 lives in India so far.

Meanwhile, one of the house staff members of Arjun's father Boney Kapoor had also tested positive for the highly infectious disease in May this year.

"My children, our other staff at home and I, all are fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started," Arjun's father Boney had said in a statement earlier.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he was last seen in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Parineeti Chopra. The actor will also feature in horror-comedy Bhoot Police.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma