Actor Arjun Kapoor is producer Boney Kapoor's son from his first wife, Mona Shourie who passed away due to cancer. He talked about how his school friends would about his 'new mom', Sridevi.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Arjun Kapoor has a great rapport with his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. But this was not the case a few years ago. The actor maintained his distance with his dad, filmmaker Boney Kapoor's other family, and was not in touch with them.

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor stayed with their mother Mona Shourie while growing up until she passed away due to cancer in 2012. The actor recently got candid in an interview and revealed that his childhood was traumatic and full of personal anguish as his father left his mother for Sridevi.

Recalling the old days, Arjun told Bollywood Bubble that his school friends would ask him about how his 'new mom', was. He said, "I have gone through personal anguish. I have gone through personal trauma. I have gone through personal upheavals...Growing up as a kid I had to go through the separation of parents...At that point, it was very hard because my father was a high profile man...and the woman he chose to be with was the biggest superstar India has seen if you combine perhaps all the stardom of all the young actors today you would have her star status. So it was very very high profile."

He further added, "To be asked by kids, your best friends in school 'how does it feel having a new mom?' it's not easy. It makes you go into a shell. You become more vulnerable about things. Again this is not to create sympathy or a sad story. This is the reality...I fought through it."

For the unversed, late actress Sridevi died in 2018 after accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel's bathtub. She was married to Boney Kapoor and had two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor fell in love with the actress when he was already married to Mona Shourie and had Arjun and Anshula.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 and horror-comedy Bhoot Police.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal