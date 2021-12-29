New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 pandemic has again started to hit the Bollywood industry with B-Town stars testing positive for the deadly virus. Days after Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor and a few other people tested positive for COVID-19, another B-town celebrity, Arjun Kapoor has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, sealed Arjun's Mumbai residence after he tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the sanitisation work of his building is under process. However, Arjun Kapoor has not issued any statement regarding his diagnosis yet.

Apart from Arjun, her sister Anshula Kapoor has also reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19, but a confirmation is still awaited. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora will also undergo a test for the virus.

Earlier in the day, film producer and Arjun Kapoor's cousin sister Rhea Kapoor said she and her filmmaker husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under isolation. Rhea, the daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, took to Instagram and wrote that she contracted the virus despite being extremely careful.

Rhea, who is in her 30s, said she and her husband are taking prescribed medications and wondered how their private health could be anyone's source for gossip. "Yes, I'm positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip.

"This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions," Rhea wrote.

The producer wrote that except for chocolate, everything tastes "bad" and her head hurts. But she assured that they would be "fine in no time". "For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking we love you," she added.

This is the second time that Arjun has got Covid. He had earlier tested positive back in September 2020 but recovered without complications. Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner party at Bollywood producer Karan Johar's house. Apart from Kareena, her friend and actor Amrita Arora had also contracted the virus.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan