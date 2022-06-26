Arjun Kapoor Shares Mushy Pictures With Girlfriend Malaika Arora From Birthday Vacation In Paris

Happy Birthday, Arjun Kapoor! The handsome Bollywood actor turned a year older today (June 26). To celebrate the special day, the actor was accompanied by his lady love -- Malaika Arora in Paris. The couple is having a gala time together, and the proof is their Instagram posts and stories. Both the actors are active social media users and often share pictures. Just like that, Malaika and Ajun both gave a glimpse of the romantic vacation through their posts.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared pictures where the couple can be seen having quality time and enjoying the view of the Eiffel Tower together. The actor also shared a bunch of selfies with Malaika.

In the cute pictures, the couple was seen making several faces while they posed together.

Sharing the post, Arjun wrote, “Eiffel good… I knew I would…"

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

As soon as the pictures went online, fans spammed the comment section with love emojis. Needless to say, the couple looked extremely adorable together.

Earlier this week, a source close to News18 said that the couple jetted off to Paris to celebrate Arjun's birthday.

“Arjun hasn’t had any time off recently. He has shot for his films back to back and his fitness journey too hasn’t allowed him any elbow room to let his hair down. Arjun will get into heavy promotions for Ek Villain 2 but before that, he wants to spend a quiet birthday. He has flown to Paris with Malaika and the two will spend a week together in the most romantic city in the world,” the source close to the publication said.

Meanwhile, on Arjun Kapoor's work front, the actor had been busy shooting for his films. The actor will be seen in Ek Villian Returns. Apart from that, the actor has also taken his fitness journey seriously and impressed his audience with impressive transformations.