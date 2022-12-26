Arjun Kapoor Reveals Why He Could Not Join Malaika Arora For Christmas Celebrations| See Post

Malaika Arora missed her beau Arjun Kapoor at her Christmas party. Now, taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor revealed why he couldn't attend her bash. He divulged that was feeling unwell and also assured his fans that it isn't Covid-19 considering the surging number of cases in India.

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of himself taken by Malaika. He was wearing a Christmas-themed headband and talking over the phone, all while snuggled up in bed with a blanket.

Arjun appeared to be giving flying kisses to Malaika. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Unwell reindeer this holiday season...- @malaikaaroraofficial #festiveseason #christmasmood (Don't worry it's not Covid)."

Reacting to his health update, many sent him best wishes for speedy recovery. Joining them, Karan Boolani wrote, "Would have been a repeat of last year chachu," who is married to Arjun's cousin Rhea Kapoor.

On Sunday, Malaika posted some photos from her mom's house and captioned them as, "Merry Christmas… we missed you Arjun Kapoor," along with the 'Xmas photo dump' hashtag plus a heart, Christmas tree, Santa Claus and multiple other emojis.

Malaika at her Christmas party, donned a black and white two-piece skirt suit with black pumps. In the pictures, her mother Joyce Polycarp joined her in a sari, and her sibling-actress Amrita Arora accompanied them in a black outfit. The three looked happy and radiant in the photograph in front of their Christmas tree at home.

Malaika gave her fans a peek into her Christmas celebration with Amrita, her husband Shakeel Ladak, and their children Rayaan and Azaan in a family portrait.

On the work front, she is currently starring in her show, Moving In With Malaika, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, which is her first venture into the world of streaming services.

Arjun, in the meantime, is gearing up for his upcoming project Kuttey, co-starring Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. He is playing a law enforcement officer in the film.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, will launch his directing career with this movie. It is slated to hit the big screens on January 13.