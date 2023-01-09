Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On 'Pathaan' Controversy, Says 'Our Job Should Be To Do What Is Needed For Film'

Actor Arjun Kapoor responded to the criticism surrounding the upcoming movie Pathaan after the release of song Besharam Rang. In a recent interview, Arjun discussed whether these scandals concern him as he also works in the Hindi film business. The actor advised against placing "undue importance to things that create unnecessary banter and chatter."

Speaking of artists, he stated that it is their responsibility to complete the necessary tasks for a film before handing it off to the public for decision-making. He said that citizens in a democracy should have faith in the procedures and regulations.

Speaking with India Today, Arjun said, "I think the fact that we are discussing it will give undue advantage to it at this point. We have to trust our censor board and the central government as they operate together. I think everybody has a right to an opinion in a democracy, but we as artistes have to do what the film demands and have to stick to that authenticity. I don't think we need to get caught up in a question that gives undue importance to things that create unnecessary banter and chatter.

"Our job should always be to do what is needed for the film and then give the film to the people who can decide what offends them and what doesn’t. I think we have followed that for a long time. Every film that gets made has to follow a process, even our film is no exception. We should just trust the process and the rules in a democracy."

Besharam Rang, which released on December 12, has been stirring up a lot of controversies on social media. However, on YouTube, the song has already received 50 million views. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are featured in the song, and the stars are dressed in saffron and green attire, which prompted some people to object.

In addition to Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham also appears in the film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is slated for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25. The movie's trailer will release on Tuesday.

Arjun, on the other hand, will next be seen in Kuttey which will mark Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasman Bhardwaj’s directorial debut in Bollywood. The film will release on January 13. Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah are also feature in the movie.

Arjun also has the thriller The Ladykiller in his kitty alongside Bhumi Pednekar and another romantic comedy opposite Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.