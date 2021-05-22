Arjun was hailed in the interview for being progressive in his personal life by being in a relationship with somebody who is older than him and has a child from a previous marriage.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: While much has been said about the actor Arjun Kapoor dating an “older woman with son from earlier marriage” Malaika Arora, the actor has hushed, once and for all, everything that demeans his relationship with the gorgeous and independent lady.

In an interview with Film Companion, Arjun Kapoor was quoted as saying, "I don't try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

Arjun was hailed in the interview for being progressive in his personal life by being in a relationship with somebody who is older than him and has a child from a previous marriage.

The actor gave a witty and respectable reply to the reporters saying “I try and keep a respectful boundary… there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face", he added.

After a lot of speculations in the entertainment world, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora went public about their relationship in 2019. Since then the couple has faced constant comments about their age difference and Malaika’s past with one of the Khan brothers, Arbaaz Khan.

Talking about maintaining the privacy of her partner, Arjun said that he doesn’t say much about his personal life in public because it would also affect Malaika’s son, Arhaan Khan. As somebody who has experienced the feeling of watching his parents get divorced and his father Boney Kapoor moving on with the Indian actress, Sridevi, Arjun doesn’t want Arhaan to feel that way.

Last seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, also starring Neena Gupta. Arjun will be seen next in Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan