Apart from Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister Karisma Kapoor also paid her visit to the new baby boy. Meanwhile, read on to know why Arjun Kapoor lost his cool.

Ever Since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's new bundle of joy has arrived, every close friend and family member are visiting the couple to meet the baby boy. After Bebo was discharged from the hospital, recently, her close friend Malaika Arora Khan was spotted with beau Ajrun Kapoor at her residence. But what caught our attention was that Arjun lost his temper. Yes, he got angry at a man who was trying to climb the wall to catch a glimpse of him.

As per reports, in a video of Bombay Times, Arjun was snapped walking towards Saif and Kareena's apartment building along with Malaika. That's when he spotted a man who just to see the actor was trying to crawl up the wall. As soon as the actor looked at him, he said, "neecha utaro (get down)" but the man didn't listen to him. Post which Arjun repeated himself and requested the man to get down and this time hearing the actor, the man quickly jumped down and started running away. To which the actor again said, “Idhar aao, kyu darr ke bhaag rahe ho. (Come here, why are you getting afraid and running away?)”.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister, Karisma Kapoor was also spotted at her residence on the same day to see the little baby. On the other hand, talking about the rest of the family, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan came with gifts and goodies to see her brother a few days ago.

Talking about the new Pataudi baby, Bebo delivered her second child on Feb 21, in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. As per reports, she had a C-section delivery. For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor is already a mother to Taimur Ali Khan who was born in 2016 and is 4 years old.

