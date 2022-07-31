Arjun Kapoor Gives Flying Kiss To Malaika Arora As He Walks The Ramp At India Couture Week 2022

Arjun Kapoor on Saturday set the stage on fire when he showed up as the showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal’s fashion show. To encourage Arjun, his ladylove Malaika was also present there. The couple shared a cute moment together when Arjun gave a flying kiss to Malaika. Their special moment was captured in multiple videos and now those videos are doing rounds on the internet.

Malaika and Arjun have always been a couple of goals for their fans. Recently, the couple was in Paris to celebrate Arjun's birthday. And now, the actress was seen supporting Arjun as he walked the ramp at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in Delhi.

The actress was seen all pumped up while cheering for Arjun as he walked the ramp. Even before making a pose for the shutterbugs, the actor noticed his ladylove and who was seated front row, but also gave her a flying kiss as she captured his appearance on her phone.

Even she shared a video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hey handsome.”

While Arjun was dressed in a black sherwani, Malaika wore a bandhgala-style jacket with a crop top and a skirt.

Take a look here:

As soon as the video went viral, several comments started pouring in from fans. While a fan wrote, “Supporting each other is love.” Another one said, “This couple is beyond everything.” A person also commented, “Couple goals.”

Meanwhile, on Arjun Kapoor's work front, the actor was last seen in Ek Villian Returns which was released on July 29. The film also featured Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham.

Malaika, on the other hand, has judged several reality shows. Earlier in July, Malaika and Arjun were declared the most stylish couple at the star-studded HT India's Most Stylish 2022 in Mumbai.