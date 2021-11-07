New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are painting the town red with their mushy PDAs. The two recently appeared together at Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash. The couple was looking gorgeous in the traditional attire and even posed for the paparazzi. Now, on the lazy Sunday afternoon, the actor took to his social media handle to laud her lady love for making him happy.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a pic from the Diwali bash, wherein Malaika is seen donning a pink saree, while Arjun is looking dapper in traditional attire. In the pic, he is seen flashing his million-dollar smile looking at Malaika while diva hides off her face from paps.

Sharing the pic, he wrote, "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy... @malaikaaroraofficial Thank you @ak_paps for this picture.”

Here have a look:

As soon as he dropped the post, the couple's industry friends bombarded the comment section. Maheep Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Esha Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis while his fans wrote appreciating messages.

Arjun and Malaika have been quite open about their relationship and often drop posts lauding each other. The actor is quite protective of his girlfriend and it was quite evident when the two was leaving the party and paps surrounded Malaika for pics. Arjun jumped in and asked them to make way for the diva.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam Dhar and Jacquline Fernandez. Next, he will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani. He also has Kutey and The Kady Killer in his kitty that is scheduled to release next year.

Talking about Malaika Arora, she is judging a dance reality show India's Best Dancer Season 2, along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv