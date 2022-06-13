New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been in the headlines for his fitness transformation. The actor is an active social media influencer and often shares posts on his account. Recently, Arjun inspire people to remain fit and eat something healthy. Sharing on the social media platform, Arjun gave a healthy recipe for pancakes. The actor dropped a video where he can be seen making pancakes from scratch.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a video where he can be seen making pancakes. The actor can be seen adding all the ingredients in a bowl, and then, mixing it all up and pouring it into a pan. Meanwhile, in the caption, the actor wrote the nutrition content of the dish in his caption.

Sharing his new video, Arjun wrote, “How about some healthy pancakes for breakfast as your #MondayMotivation? 326 calories, 36 gm carbs, 16 gm protein, 14 gm fat. Satisfaction = Unmatchable." In the video, after eating the pancakes, Arjun said, “Breakfast over. Kaam shuru (My work begins)”

Take a look here:

As the video went online, one fan wrote, “This reminds me of Ki & Ka.” Another one said, “What about the recipe? Share that also.” Some also suggested that Arjun should make this pancake for Malaika.

Make these for Malaika for breakfast. She'll love it.” While one joked, “Pati banne ki poori tayyari

Meanwhile, on Arjun's work front, the actor rose to fame after appearing in Yash Raj Films' Ishaqzaade in 2012 alongside Parineeti Chopra. The actor will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The movie is expected to hit the big screens on July 29, 2022.

Apart from that Arjun will also appear in The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen