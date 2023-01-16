Arjun Kapoor Calls Janhvi Kapoor 'Hungry', 'Insecure', Opens Up On 'Unique Relationship' With Girlfriend Malaika Arora

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor discussed his step-sister, Janhvi Kapoor, claiming that she is "insecure" and doesn't believe in her own potential. Arjun also opened up on his "unique" relationship with Malaika Arora and that they seamlessly integrated into one another's lives.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arjun said that he likes talking to Janhvi. "She is hungry. She is insecure. She is worried and has no confidence in her own ability. She is very unassuming about whose daughter she is and that is important. Her choices are interesting because I think she has come at a time where you have to be fearless. She is ready to take chances," he said.

The actor went on to say that because Janhvi is prepared to take chances as an actor, her future is quite promising and that his relationship with Janhvi is extremely "solid".

Talking about Malaika, Arjun said, "Having a partner who keeps you secure and grounded will reflect in your daily movement and thinking. She has definitely allowed me to be my own person. We both fit into each other's lives very nicely even though we have a unique relationship from society's perspective. She is the major reason I can go to sleep being happy and wake up being happy."

On the work front, Arjun most recently appeared in the movie Kuttey alongside Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shardul Bhardwaj, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra. The film marked the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

On its first weekend, the movie didn't generate much interest. Its opening weekend earnings (3.35 crore nett) were lower than those of the Hindi version of Varisu, which brought in 3.80 crore nett.

The first significant Hindi film to be released this year, Kuttey follows three distinct gangs as they each devise separate strategies to heist a money truck and ultimately meet paths. In order to tell its plot, the movie, which is set in Mumbai, is broken into three parts. Luv Ranjan, Vishal, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj have produced this film.