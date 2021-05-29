Arjun Kapoor is now a neighbour of Malaika Arora. He has bought a swanky 4BHK sea-facing sky-villa for over 20 crores. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Arjun Kapoor must be on cloud nine after gifting himself a swanky 4BHK sea-facing sky-villa in Mumbai's posh locales, Bandra. The actor, who is enjoying the success of his recent releases Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, recently completed 10 years in Bollywood, and on this eve he bought a lavish house just in the neighbourhood of his gorgeous girlfriend Malaika Arora.

According to a report in Indian Express, the 4 bedroom-hall-kitchen sky villa is estimated to be over Rs 20 crore with the facility of inbuilt gym and spa, pool bar, barbeque corner, jacuzzi, yoga deck, mini-golf course, pet corner, open cafe, business lounge and concierge services, among others. His recent property is at 26-floor tall, 81 Aureate in the Bandra West, where even Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha had bought a sky-villa.

Apart from Malaika and Arjun, Bandra nests some biggest B-town celebs, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and others.

A month ago, Arjun Kapoor had gifted himself a swanky Land Rover Defender, which is worth rupees crore.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, his little sister Janhvi Kapoor had bought a lavish house in Juhu, Mumbai. The actress bought a triplex for a whopping Rs 39 crore, which is spread on the 14, 15 and 16 floor of a building that comes under the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) scheme. Along with triplex, Roohi actress has been allotted six-car parking space inside the society. The building also houses some veteran B-town celebs, such as Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha and Paresh Rawal.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has several movies in his pipeline, which are slated to release next year, namely Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Another film is Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns co-starring Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham. The actor has even wrapped up the first schedule of the film.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv