New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The son of film producer Boney Kapoor and half brother of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor has come a long way in the entertainment industry. He made his power-packed debut in 2021 with Ishaqzaade to giving some of the amazing films to the industry, including Gunday, 2 States and Half Girlfriend. However, more than his movies, the actor's personal life has always been making the headlines. Whether it was dating rumours or his equation with half-sisters, time and again, it made its way to mainstream media.

Out of all, his love relationship with B-town celebs used to be the talk of the town. Ahead of Arjun Kapoor's 36th birthday, here we have brought you the list of women actor dated:

Arjun Kapoor and Arpita Khan

According to reports, Arjun has dated Salman Khan's youngest sister Arpita Khan. Reportedly, the two dated for two years before she dumped him for reasons better known to her. Talking about his relationship, Arjun was quoted saying, "My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18, and it lasted for two years. I was scared of Salman bhai and went and told him and the entire family as I wanted them to know from me first. They were very kind about it. He was taken aback, but he respects people and relationships. In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side."

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Arjun and Parineeti made their debut with Ishqzaade, and ever since then, they share a close bond. However, it was after the release of their first film the duo were reportedly dating. Though they never confirmed the rumours, however, their fondness for each other was evident during the promotions of their films.

Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha

Arjun and Sonakshi have worked in Tevar and ever since then, the rumours started doing rounds that the two were dating and was only confirmed after the two had an ugly breakup. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun talked about his failed relationship with Sonakshi and said, "Some equations last. Others don't go beyond the making of a film because after it is over, people go their separate ways. I am still really fond of her as an individual. Unfortunately, it is always made to seem like we do not acknowledge each other at parties, which is not the case. We always make it a point to greet each other. There is no pressure on either of us to maintain an equation beyond a certain amount of time."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

This relationship doesn't need an introduction as the duo has been panting the town red ever since they accepted their relationship in public. The duo was often seen posting mushy pics with each other on their respective Instagram handle.

