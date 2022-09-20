Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan To Feature In Malaika And Amrita's Show 'Arora Sisters': Report

BOLLYWOOD's famous sister-duo Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are reported to launch their own reality show 'Arora Sisters', which will focus on their personal and professional lives. According to the latest buzz, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her current partner Arjun Kapoor are expected to be part of the show.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan will feature in the show, but in different episodes. The show 'Arora Sisters' will reportedly stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced their separation in March 2016 and the two continue to co-parent their son Arhaan. Meanwhile, Malaika has been open about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and the couple posts their pictures together on social media as well. Whereas, Arbaaz is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

'Arora Sisters' will give the audience a glimpse of Malaika and Amrita's lifestyle and day-to-day activities in the show. The sisters are close friends of many Bollywood stars, the audience can expect actors including Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor may appear on the show. However, there is no official announcement regarding the show from Malaika and Amrita.

Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She was seen in many movies in cameo roles like Hayy Babby, Houseful, Kaal, Om Shanti Om Welcome, Happy New Year and many more. She was also seen in many reality shows as a judge including Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, India's Next Top Model, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and many more.

Apart from Malaika and Amrita, other sisters duo in Bollywood have come up with reality shows as well. Sisters and actresses Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma also announced their show 'Shinning With The Sharmas'. Moreover, actress and television personalities Gauhar Khan and Nigar Khan came up with the show 'Khan sisters'. In the show, the sisters gave a sneak peek into their personal and professional lives.