Arjun Kapoor Announces New Film With Bhumi Pednekar And Rakul Preet In New Instagram Post | See Here

Arjun Kapoor is on the roll as the actor is bagging a line of film offers once again to prove his existence and acting record in the Bollywood run. The actor recently shared an update on his next film co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. Opting for a monochrome Black & White clear-cut selfie, the actor always finds quirky methods to announce his next steps.

The picture stars the trio seemingly from their upcoming film’s shooting sets where both the actresses are seen wearing fashionable earrings and in full makeup, whereas Arjun Kapoor is styled up in a sweatshirt with a notorious smile. According to reports, the trio teamed up for a romantic comedy, for which they were also spotted in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The actor posted a caption with his picture stating, “Picture aadhi se zyada done hai, director saab too much fun hai, humari jodiyan tan tana tan hai, title jald hi batane wale hmare producer no. 1 hai”. He also mentioned ‘#titlekyahaiyar’ leaving his audience all riddled up.

Arjun Kapoor seems to be enjoying his busy year, as the actor has a lineup of films under his radar supposedly to be shot and released next year. The actor was last seen in the multicast starrer ‘Ek Villain Returns’ with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patni and John Abrahan which was the sequel to ‘Ek Villain’ Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

The ‘Gunday’ actor is all prepped up to share the screen in ‘The Lady Killer’ opposite Bhumi Pednekar, in which the story revolves around a small-town playboy falling in love with a self-destructive woman. Arjun Kapoor is also set to star opposite Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkona Sen Sharma in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s dark comedy titled, ‘Kuttey.’ The film is set to be released on January 13, 2023.