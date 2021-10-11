New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Arjun Kapoor is on a roll, after the success of his recent horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, the actor is all set to come up with yet another exciting project which he recently announced. Arjun took to his official social media handle to share the first poster of his new film 'The Lady Killer'.

He dropped the first look of the film where he is seen screaming. On the poster, it is written "mistrust makes a snake bite its on tail…". As per the actor, the upcoming thriller 'The Lady Killer' has thrill, romance, emotions and suspense.

He captioned his post saying, "Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story and my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me. Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar"

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

For the unversed, the film is directed by Ajay Bahl and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R. Singh and Krishnan Kumar.

Apart from this, Arjun Kapoor is going to star in 'Ek Villain Returns' which is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms. The cast of the film includes, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to 2014 blockbuster 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal