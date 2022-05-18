New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple has been very vocal about their relationship in public. Both of the actors are frequent social media users and often give a treat to the eyes of fans by sharing mushy pictures together. We have witnessed the couple standing in each other's thick and thin. Now, as per the latest buzz, the couple is likely to get married at the end of this year.

According to a report BollywoodLife, the famous B-town have decided to forever each other. “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now, they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather, and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family," a source was quoted as saying by the portal.

The report further claims that the couple is likely to have an intimate wedding where only close friends and family members will be invited.

“They believe in simplicity and so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika’s parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list," the source added.

The couple has been an inspiration to a lot of other couples out there. They have stood next to each other in their good and bad times. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor, during an interview opened up about how Malaika stood rock solid next to him when their relationship was subjected to unnecessary scrutiny due to the age gap between them.

Meanwhile, on the work front of the actors, Malika has appeared on several reality shows, whereas Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'The Lady Killer'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen