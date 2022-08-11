Arjun Kanungo And Carla Dennis Look Dreamy In Their Wedding Pictures | See Here

Popular singer Arjun Kanungo on August 10, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis. The marriage ceremony took place in the Taj Hotel of Mumbai and the event witnessed the presence of the couple's close friends and family members.

Arjun and Karla on Thursday took the internet by storm by posting beautiful pictures of their dreamy wedding. Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo.”

Many celebrities and fans flooded the comment section, sending their best wishes and congratulating the newly married couple. Composer and music producer Akull Tandon wrote, “Many many congratulations @arjunkanungo @carlaruthdennis.” Actress and entrepreneur Ihana Dhillon commented, “Congratulations favs.” Songwriter Kunaal Vermaa wrote, “God bless u both, stay blessed .. and keep singing… tera tha tera hoon.” Sonal Chauhan’s comment read, “Omg !!! This is soooo beautiful. Congratulations and Lots of love to you and @carlaruthdennis.”

Reportedly, a much-anticipated party is expected to take place on Thursday night at Karan Johar's brand-new South Mumbai restaurant, Neuma. As per a report of the Pink Villa, the party will witness the presence of many celebrities from the Bollywood industry including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Maheep Kapoor, King, Sonal Chauhan, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan, and more will be a part of the star-studded party. The theme of the couple's party is said to be 'evening chic'.

Earlier, a week ago, Kanungo also shared some pictures along with Dennis from his Instagram handle. The caption read, "Marrying my best friend in less than a week @carlaruthdennis are you readyyyyy. "