Ariyippu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Kunchacko Boban-Starrer Film

Ariyippu, starring Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in the lead role, is all set to release on the OTT platform this month. The movie revolves around a struggling couple in Delhi, who dream to migrate out of the country for a better life.

Ariyippu OTT Release Date: When And Where This Malayalam Film

Ariyippu will stream on Netflix from December 16.

Announcing the release date and unveiling the teaser, Netflix wrote, "Ningal kaathirunna Ariyippumaayi tha njangal ethi! Ariyippu (Declaration) is coming to Netflix on 16th December."

Ariyippu has been receiving accolades on national and international platforms. The movie was selected for the competition section of the 75th edition of the prestigious Locarno Film Festival.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha, the movie also stars Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Shebin Backer, Kunchacko Boban and Mahesh Narayanan.

The audience is excited to see the film and is also glad the movie is getting its deserved recognition. One person wrote, "Kunchacko Boban is one of the best actors in the industry, coming with a splendid negative shade character, whose recent script selections are top-notch. Eagerly awaiting for Ariyippu, a Mahesh Narayanan film."

Another person wrote, "Netflix is upping its game now in OTT with good story picks recently... Ariyippu seems to be 1 of those gems. very excited."

Apart from Ariyippu, this month, Netflix will release many awaited movies and web series. Randeep Hooda-starrer web series, 'CAT', will release on December 9 as well. Meanwhile, the crime documentary, 'Indian Predator: Beast Of Banglore', will also release this month.

The Hindi dubbed version of 'Kantara' and 'Emily In Paris' will also release on Netflix. The recent releases of Netflix, 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' and 'Qala', were praised by the audience and are trending on the OTT platform worldwide.