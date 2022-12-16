Ariyippu OTT Release: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Mahesh Narayanan's Directorial

After receiving accolades internationally at various film festivals, Ariyippu has finally been released on Netflix for the Indian audience. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in the lead role, the movie revolves around a struggling couple in Delhi, who dream to migrate out of the country for a better life.

If you are planning to watch the film, then read these 10 tweets before making up your decision.

If you are not watching Avatar this weekend then I would like to recommend Mahesh Narayanan's new film, Ariyippu/Declaration, which is now streaming on @NetflixIndia. You won't be disappointed. — Abhishek (@hereforcontent_) December 16, 2022

On one side there is Malayalam Cinema and on the other side there is rest of them. After “The Great Indian kitchen” here comes “Ariyippu” — Swapnil (@swapnil_mishra) December 15, 2022

Solid,solid film from Maheshettan and crew. It’s devoid of any gimmicks & is very immersively shot by Sanu Sir. And Kunchako Boban’s performance is one of his bests yet if not his career best. With #Ariyippu, #NTCK and #Pada I hope he wins all the laurels during the award season. pic.twitter.com/9vWUPrVJWm — Aravind (@reflections1212) December 10, 2022

Watched #Ariyippu

Not the best of Mahesh Narayanan, but it is good.

Superb Perfomances 👌 & Technical Side 🔥

Duration is also a big +ve

On the other side, if you are used to watch many foreign movies, you may not feel this one is totally new.

3.5/5

Good Watch pic.twitter.com/Ehovqyzjn3 — Aditya Binu (@aditya_binu) December 16, 2022

Mahesh Narayanan’s #Ariyippu is now streaming on netflix after it’s glorious festival run. Written, Directed, Co-Edited and Co-Produced by Mahesh Narayanan. Shot by Sanu John Varughese ISC. Do watch people.♥️https://t.co/AnNGkwX4Vh — Aravind (@reflections1212) December 15, 2022

#Ariyippu / #Declaration saw last night ..it was reallyyyyyyy one of the best film this year ..👌👌 must watchhh 👌👌 https://t.co/pW8visESTL — Pankaj (@pankuu_91) December 16, 2022

#Ariyippu aka #Declaration (2022)-This Malayalam film from Mahesh Narayanan has had a terrific festival run & rightly so, tackling multiple themes, without getting too deep for discomfort. — Sethumadhavan Napan (@Sethumadhavan) December 16, 2022

An empathetic thriller of moral ambiguity that questions our compromised living. #kunchackoboban continues his dream run while #divyaprabha gives us one of the finest performances of the year. Probably @maheshNrayan's best till date.

Our take on #Ariyippu: https://t.co/lqW4MTnHRR pic.twitter.com/uJGg6NJiSm — Filmkopath (@filmkopath) December 16, 2022

#Ariyippu on @netflix is #Mahesh's best ever, solid story telling against the backdrop of travails of a migrant couple from Kerala in Delhi.Terrific performance from @DivyaPrabhaa & @KunchacksOffl is very effective in a demanding part,warranting an immense range in underplaying. pic.twitter.com/3R551BXyFL — Emcee (@Abodh96) December 16, 2022

#Ariyippu aka #Declaration (2022)-It's international in terms of the standard & yet very rooted, with the performances helping as well. Streaming now on Netflix. — Sethumadhavan Napan (@Sethumadhavan) December 16, 2022

Apart from Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha, the movie also stars Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Shebin Backer, Kunchacko Boban and Mahesh Narayanan.

Meanwhile, director Mahesh Narayanan will also collaborate with Kamal Haasan for a film. It was earlier reported that the film has now been shelved due to some creative difference between the two but Mahesh Narayanan dismissed all the rumours.

Talking about his project with Kamal Haasan, Mahesh revealed that the Vikram actor is actively working on its script. According to Pinkvilla, Kamal will start working on the film only after he wraps up his other projects.

Earlier, while speaking to India Today, Mahesh Narayanan said that the movie has not been shelved.

"No no, it is not shelved. It's Kamal Haasan sir's script. Right now, he is busy with other films. So, we will get on it later. But, it's not shelved. I have been a part of Raaj Kamal Films International for a long time," he told India Today.

Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Narayanan will work on their project after sorting out their prior commitments.