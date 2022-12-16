  • News
  • Entertainment

Ariyippu OTT Release: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Mahesh Narayanan's Directorial

Ariyippu, starring Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in the lead role, is streaming on Netflix.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 05:46 PM IST
Minute Read
Ariyippu OTT Release: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Mahesh Narayanan's Directorial
Ariyippu is streaming on Netflix (File Image)

After receiving accolades internationally at various film festivals, Ariyippu has finally been released on Netflix for the Indian audience. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha in the lead role, the movie revolves around a struggling couple in Delhi, who dream to migrate out of the country for a better life.

If you are planning to watch the film, then read these 10 tweets before making up your decision.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha, the movie also stars Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Shebin Backer, Kunchacko Boban and Mahesh Narayanan.

Meanwhile, director Mahesh Narayanan will also collaborate with Kamal Haasan for a film. It was earlier reported that the film has now been shelved due to some creative difference between the two but Mahesh Narayanan dismissed all the rumours.

Also Read
LIVE Bollywood News: Avatar 2 And Govinda Naam Mera Release Today And More
LIVE Bollywood News: Avatar 2 And Govinda Naam Mera Release Today And More

Talking about his project with Kamal Haasan, Mahesh revealed that the Vikram actor is actively working on its script. According to Pinkvilla, Kamal will start working on the film only after he wraps up his other projects.

Earlier, while speaking to India Today, Mahesh Narayanan said that the movie has not been shelved.

"No no, it is not shelved. It's Kamal Haasan sir's script. Right now, he is busy with other films. So, we will get on it later. But, it's not shelved. I have been a part of Raaj Kamal Films International for a long time," he told India Today.

Also Read
'Kuttey' First Look Out: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu Look Intense As Cops In Film's..
'Kuttey' First Look Out: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu Look Intense As Cops In Film's..

Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Narayanan will work on their project after sorting out their prior commitments.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.