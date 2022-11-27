  • News
Arijit Singh is currently facing backlash regarding the skyrocketing ticket prices of his upcoming concert, which is all set to take place at Pune’s The Mills in January 2023.

Arijit Singh Pune Concert: Netizens Claim They Would Rather 'Cry Alone' Than Paying 16 Lakh

The escalating ticket costs for Arijit Singh's upcoming concert, which is scheduled to take place at Pune's The Mills in January 2023, are currently drawing criticism. Though the normal price starts at Rs 999, the prices for the premium lounges in the arena go up to a whopping Rs 16 lakh.

According to the ticket ordering website, the luxury lounge 1 can hold 40 chairs and can be reserved for Rs 16 lakh. Unlimited food and quality alcohol would be available. For the attendees, there would also be an entrée, a main dish, and a dessert. The luxury lounges 2, 3, and 4 have seating capacities of 40, 30, and 30 and cost Rs 14 lakh, Rs 12 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, respectively, to reserve.

Meanwhile, netizens are disappointed with the high ticket prices and they believe that "it's better to cry alone at home," rather than pay 16 lakhs to cry. Take a look at the reactions below:

Arijit Singh is touted as one of the most prominent singers in India. Although he has performed in a variety of other Indian languages, his primary song languages are Bengali and Hindi. He has received six Filmfare Awards and a National Award. The artiste garnered much fame for his hit song Tum Hi Ho from the film Aashiqui 2.

