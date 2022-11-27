Arijit Singh Pune Concert: Netizens Claim They Would Rather 'Cry Alone' Than Paying 16 Lakh

The escalating ticket costs for Arijit Singh's upcoming concert, which is scheduled to take place at Pune's The Mills in January 2023, are currently drawing criticism. Though the normal price starts at Rs 999, the prices for the premium lounges in the arena go up to a whopping Rs 16 lakh.

According to the ticket ordering website, the luxury lounge 1 can hold 40 chairs and can be reserved for Rs 16 lakh. Unlimited food and quality alcohol would be available. For the attendees, there would also be an entrée, a main dish, and a dessert. The luxury lounges 2, 3, and 4 have seating capacities of 40, 30, and 30 and cost Rs 14 lakh, Rs 12 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, respectively, to reserve.

Meanwhile, netizens are disappointed with the high ticket prices and they believe that "it's better to cry alone at home," rather than pay 16 lakhs to cry. Take a look at the reactions below:

16 lakh me Arijit Singh personally mere kaano me aake channa mereya gaana Chaiye https://t.co/Urt31P1LA5 — Aneesh (@AneeshKulkarn11) November 24, 2022

16 lakh me to arijit singh khud mere bedroom me aake gaana sunake jayega, arrest karo organisers ko bc😭 https://t.co/xBLFOKJzOM — Aniket🦁 (@80off59) November 25, 2022

16 lakh for arijit singh??? Is this event management mad??? 2-3 lakh mein hotel mein aaram se meet-up + lunch ho jata hai — Jack🥷 (@4PFTJSO) November 24, 2022

Aisa kya karega Arijit Singh 👀 — MUKUL ☕ (@MukulJoshi22) November 24, 2022

The most expensive ticket of Arijit Singh's live concert at Pune, Maharashtra.



Its ₹16,00,000 (for 5 hours)#ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/p4HfySrnEI — Parthajmera (@parthclicks) November 24, 2022

Arijit Singh's Pune live concert tickets price

Lowest -- Rs999 only

Highest -- Rs16,00,000 (16 lakhs)

The minimum ticket price of DJ Snake in Mumbai concert is Rs 999 and the maximum ticket price is Rs 2,95,000.#ArijitSingh #djsnake pic.twitter.com/DEN2oZ7odM — Tushar 🇮🇳 (@Tushar69406576) November 24, 2022

Arijit Singh is touted as one of the most prominent singers in India. Although he has performed in a variety of other Indian languages, his primary song languages are Bengali and Hindi. He has received six Filmfare Awards and a National Award. The artiste garnered much fame for his hit song Tum Hi Ho from the film Aashiqui 2.