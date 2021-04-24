Arijit Singh Birthday Special: Ahead of Arijit Singh's birthday, here are 5 chartbuster songs that will make you fall in love with his soulful voice:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The King of Playback Singing, who made everyone go gaga over his soulful voice is going to turn 34 on April 25. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about Arijit Singh. The singer shot to fame with his songs from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. From Tum Hi Ho to Chahun Mai Ya Naa, he made sure to make a mark in the Bollywood industry with his voice. Since 2013, there was no looking back for him, and he gave back to back hit numbers and became everyone's favourite.

Ahead of Arijit Singh's birthday, here are 5 chartbuster songs that will make you fall in love with his soulful voice:

1. Aabaad Barbaad

This song was from the film Ludo and it was crooned by Arijit Singh and the music was given by Pritam. The lyrics of the song was penned by Sandeep Srivastava. The song was released in 2020 and was a hit romantic track.

2. Tum Hi Ho

This song was in the super hit film Aashiqui 2. The song was crooned by Arijit Singh and the lyrics were penned by Mithoon. The song was released on May 20, 2013, and it lives in heart of Arijit's fans rent-free.

3. Agar Tum Saath Ho

This song was from Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha. It was crooned by Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik. It was released in 2015 and it still is in the playlist of people and that too for all the right reasons.

4. Channa Mereya

This song was from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is one of the favourites of all the one side lovers. Channa Mereya was crooned by Arijit Singh and the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

P.S. Don't cry after listening to this song.

5. Nashe Si Chadh Gayi

This song was from the film Befikre and it was released in 2016. Well, this song made it very clear that Arijit is not only popular for his romantic songs, also for his peppy numbers and this song is proof.

From these hit songs, which one is your favourite? Do let us know in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma