New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: There are several instances when the fans go out of their way to get a glimpse of their favourite celebrity. Deepika Padukone is one such celebrity that fans just can't resist, and they cross all their lines to get one look from her. And we are not just saying this, as this is what happened last night with Deepika when she stepped out of a restaurant.

Recently, Deepika went out for dinner to a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra, and when she stepped out fans and the shutterbugs mobbed her. However, what took everyone's attention was that a fan tried to pull her red bag as she was heading to her car. As all of it happened, Deepika remained composed and just said, "arey mera bag" and calmly pulled it back.

The Om Shanti Om actress was looking stunning in the cool yet punky outfit. She carried a white crop top with an oversized die shirt. She paired it with black ripped jeans. Her makeup was very subtle as she carried the brown tone eyeshadow with subtle brown shade lipstick. She accessorised her look with a red handbag and pointed black heels.

(Video Credit: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film '83'. In the film, she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife. The role of Kapil Dev will be played by her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela actress will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. She is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film Pathan.

She has several films in her kitty including Shakun Batra's next. In the film, she will share the screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika will also be seen in the film Fight in which Hrithik Roshan will be playing the lead role.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma