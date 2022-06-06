New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has been active on social media and shares many updates about her professional and personal life on Instagram. She often posts beautiful pictures with her family and also shares some behind the scene pictures from the sets. Now, Kareena has shared a picture with co-star Vijay Varma on Instagram. The duo will be seen together in the web series Devotion of Suspect X.

Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages? @itsvijayvarma #DSX Shoot".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

To this post, Vijay replied, "Yeah most of them were from someone called nawaab sahab and nanny". Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor had a hilarious response and wrote, "Then toh he will know too much", with a laughing emoticon.

Kareena has earlier shared behind the scene videos and pictures from her upcoming web series as well. She once posted a hilarious video in which she can be seen eating french fries with Vijay Varma. She wrote, "When it’s freezing …you know what to do …French fries oh put chaat masala and red chilli on it ….uffff @itsvijayvarma @makeupbypompy".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The actress was in Kalimpong to shoot for Devotion of suspect X. Once she hared an adorable image with her younger son Jeh and Kareena can be seen getting ready for the shot. She wrote, "Double whammy! Getting ready with the best man for company… DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

She also did a pout with her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat and wrote, "Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other…".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Devotion of Suspect X will be Kareena's OTT debut, and the series will stream on Netflix. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Moreover, Kareena will also star in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma will star in the film Darlings, along with Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav