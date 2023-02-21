On Tuesday, B-town actress Alia Bhatt headed to her social media space and lashed out at a news portal for breaching privacy. According to a post shared by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, she saw 'two men on a neighboring terrace' who were clicking her photos, which are now going viral on social media.

Sharing the post, Alia penned a long note on 'Invasion of someone's privacy.' She penned, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed."

She further tagged Mumbai Police and went on to state, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed dat. @mumbaipolice."

Alia Bhatt recently won the Best Actress award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. She headed to her Instagram Story and posted a picture featuring herself posing with her award. For the grand event, Alia wore a white-coloured saree which she teamed up with a matching blouse.

The actress accessorized her outfit with a pair of earrings. The pictures which she posted on her Instagram handle saw her posing with a fan. Sharing the adorable clicks, Alia wrote, "meet my friend - my fan."

Professionally, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh. The movie will hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.