Are You A 'House Of The Dragon' Fan? Add These Similar Fantasy Shows To Your Watchlist

'HOUSE OF THE DRAGON' has gained a massive fan following over the past week and the audience is just hooked to their seats because of the show's gripping storyline. However, there is something about fantasy shows that is always interesting to the audience as they are transported into a new world.

If you loved watching House Of the Dragon, you can add the following shows to your watchlist.

1. Games Of Thrones

House Of Dragon is actually the prequel to one of the most popular shows on television 'Games Of Thrones'. Game of Thrones is based on the book A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin. The show is set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos and revolves around the kingdom fighting for the 'Iron Throne'. The seasons of Game Of Thrones is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Ring Of The Power is the prequel to the superhit film franchise 'The Lord Of The Rings' and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

3. The Witcher

Starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan, The Witcher is a fantasy series streaming on Netflix. It is also based on the book series of the same name and is set in a fictional region called the Continent. As of now, the show has only two seasons and the third season will release in 2023. Moreover, Netflix announced a four-episode prequel series of The Witcher, known as 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'.

4. The Wheel Of Time

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, The Wheel Of Time is based on the novel series by Robert Jordan. The show has been renewed for the second and third seasons already. The fantasy series stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski and Marcus Rutherford.

5. Vikings: Valhalla

Streaming on Netflix, Vikings: Valhalla is a historical drama and a sequel to the series Vikings. The show is set one hundred years after the events of the Vikings. The second season of Vikings will release in 2023.