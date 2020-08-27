In the video posted on Instagram, the watchman named Ram alleges how media persons entered the building compound and "hurt" him and his father.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is on the radar of the central probe agencies investigating the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, today posted a video of her society's watchman who alleged that he and his family were being harassed by the media persons.

In the video posted on Instagram, the watchman named Ram alleges how media persons entered the building compound and "hurt" him and his father.

"Ram is my buildings watchman for the last 10 years, He is hurt , he was hit by #media. Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father. Is this not a crime? Who is responsible for this? Is there any law at all? Are we barbarians? #justiceforram Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice , there are children and elders living in this building too. Or is this the system we live in?" read the Instagram post along with the video.

In another video, Rhea claimed that there is a threat on her and her family’s life, urging the Mumbai Police to provide them protection.

"This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou," she wrote while sharing the video.

Rhea is the prime suspect in the sensational death case and is being grilled by all the three agencies - CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Bureau. The NCB on Wednesday filed a criminal case and her and others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs.

The agency has summoned Rhea, flatmate and creative manager of Rajput Siddharth Pithani, his house and business managers, accountant, his domestic helps and some more people for questioning.

The ED, which is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Rajput, has questioned Rhea twice earlier and has obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" after forensic examination of her phone.

The deleted messages, they said, allegedly indicate dealings in banned drugs and chats about the procurement and consumption of these drugs that includes cannabis.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta