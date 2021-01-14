Rumours regarding Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding is doing rounds on all entertainment portals from a long time. Are they really going to get married this January? read on to know the truth

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again rumours are rife that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is going to marry his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month. As per reports, the couple is set to tie the nuptial knot this month that is in January.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to exchange wedding vows on 24 January 2021 and for the same actor's parents have sent the e-invites to the guests.

However, when Times of India, called Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan he rubbished the rumours and said, "WOW, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya?”

He further added that stories about Varun's wedding have been floating for a long time. In fact, last year there was a buzz that the two were getting married in May but it turned out to be fake. He continued that according to him some rituals should be done on time and for the same reason they have been persuading the actor to get married soon.

Anil Dhawan who was last seen in Coolie No 1 helmed by is brother David Dhawan praised his nephew and said that he is a very obedient disciplined child and never overrules anyone's decision. Anil also praised Varun's choice and praised Natasha that she has the charm to keep the family happy and united.

Just like any other Bollywood weddings, even Varun and Natasha's wedding is going to be one big fat wedding with a pinch of Punjabi tadka. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, the couple has been stalling on the plans to get married.

In a recent interview with Filmfare Varun was asked about his marriage plans to which he said that from the past two years everyone is asking about his marriage. He further added that there are no concrete plans due to the pandemic situation if everything goes well then he will get married this year itself.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Coolie No 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Next, he will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv