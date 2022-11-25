Are Tom Holland & Zendaya Planning To Settle Down Together? Details Inside

Popular Hollywood couple Zendaya and Tom Holland, who have been dating since 2021, are "planning for the future together." The reports have been doing rounds that the duo is ready to "settle down" together. The Spider-Man actors are getting closer all the time and seem "serious," according to a report from US Magazine.

A source told USWeekly, "They seem serious and permanent. They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together." Earlier this year, there were reports that the couple had discussed marriage and children and "both want the same things" when it comes to starting a family.

"Just like any other serious couple, they have talked about what their future holds, including getting married and having kids together. They both want the same things when it comes to a family. But he knows that she is not ready for that at the moment and that she is extremely focused on her career," said the source.

Once, Tom Holland also opened up about how he felt whenever someone shared their private moments on social media. "He stated, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world … We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

Fans are aware of the couple's lengthy relationship even though Zendaya and Tom Holland keep it quiet about their romance. The actors allegedly fell in love after meeting while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. They weren't seen kissing until July 2021, which provided definitive proof that they were dating.