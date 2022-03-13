New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have always managed to be in the limelight as their fans are always interested in their love story and affectionately address them as ‘TejRan’. The duo fell in love during their stay in Bigg Boss 15 house, and Tejasswi was the winner of Bigg Boss 15. The actors are often snapped together by the paparazzi, and their fans are curious to know the next step of their relationship.

Recently, Karan Kundrra and his parents were spotted outside Tejasswi Prakash’s house. The netizens started speculating that Tejasswi and Karan got engaged or had a Roka ceremony, as, in the pictures, the couple had teeka on their forehead. The video of Karan Kundrra leaving Tejasswi’s house was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page.

Some fan pages of Tejasswi and Karan also posted the picture of Karan and Tejasswi with teeka on their forehead. One of the fans commented, “#TeamRoka here”, while another fan questioned, “Congratulations both. Was it just marriage anniversary or other ceremony too”.

The rumour of their engagement has been clarified by a report in Koimoi.com. The report says that Karan went for dinner with his family, and Tejasswi has just dropped by casually. They celebrated the anniversary of Karan’s parents.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Naagin 6' on Colors channel, and her fans are loving this new avatar of the actress. She rose to fame after her show 'Swaragini-Jode Rishton Ke Sur'. Karan Kundrra started his career with the hit show 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai' in 2009, and he was last in the popular television show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and played the character of Ranveer Chauhan. As per films, Karan was last seen in Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer 'Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare'.

