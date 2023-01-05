Are Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda Dating? Here's What We Know

While rumour mills have been rife about their alleged romance for a while, a source from the sets of director Zoya Akhtar's The Archies confirmed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are in a relationship.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Suhana (22), accompanied Agastya (22) to a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family, Agastya's extended paternal side. "Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members," it said.

It all began on the set of Zoya Akhtar's film, which is also their debut project. "They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don't plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022," the report said, adding that Agastya’s mum, Shweta Bachchan, "loves" Suhana and "approves of the relationship".

However, Agastya and Suhana have not given any statement about their relationship yet. Their debut project, The Archies, has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the film revolves around the issue of deforestation. "The Archies has managed to capture the audience and the media's attention. The teaser of the film, which featured a jungle setting, raised eyebrows and questions alike. But not many know that the jungle plays an integral part of the story of the film," reveals the source. "In fact, the story of The Archies is centrally based on the topic of deforestation. The film is based on the said environmental issue and the protection of nature. That is the whole idea of the film, hence the setting of a jungle was used in the teaser," it said.

It will be interesting to see how the new cast takes on a meaningful issue in their debut project. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles and will bring alive the enthusiasm and thrill of the 1960s. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and penned by Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre, The Archies is reported to be a musical drama that will release on Netflix.