New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Kiara Advani is making her fans go gaga as she is throwing the scent with her latest vacation pictures. From soaking in the sun to cycling, she is doing it all and we are all for it. On the other hand, her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra is also in the Maldives and he too is leaving no stones unturned by turning up the heat as he is posting his sun-soaked chilling in hammock pictures. However, fans are speculating that the rumoured couple is enjoying the vacation together and these pictures are none less than proof.

Meanwhile, Kiara is maintaining in her posts that she is alone and taking to Instagram she shared a picture in which she is seen posing against some tropical trees in Soneva Fushi and is carrying a red swimsuit with a bright red sarong, big white sunglasses, and a grey headscarf.

Recently, she also shared a boomerang of herself where she is seen making some goofy expression and she captioned the video as, "Swim. Sleep. Hydrate. Eat. Repeat!"

Sidharth also shared a boomerang of him in which he is seen chilling on the hammock and he is totally slaying the look and is looking none less than a SNACK!

The latest story of Kiara is just all things nice as she is seen in a grey coloured bikini with a yellow shrug and she is soaking the sun while flaunting her curves.

The rumoured couple is soon going to share the screen together and they will be seen in Shershaah. The film is helmed by Vishnuvardhan. The film is going to be around the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. In the film, Sidharth will be seen playing the dual role as he will play Vikram and his identical twin Vishal's role as well. Whereas, Kiara is going to play the role of Vikram's girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

