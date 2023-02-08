Are Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Engaged? Team Of 'Salaar' Star Has THIS To Say

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have been in the news ever since the rumours of their dating surfaced on the internet. Amid these dating rumours, there were rumours that the Adipurush actors have gotten engaged. Prabhas' team has finally reacted to these rumours and called them 'false'.

According to ETimes, Prabhas' team dismissed the rumours of him getting engaged to Kriti Sanon. "Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true." a close associate from Prabhas' team was quoted as saying by ETimes.

The fuel to the dating rumours was added after Varun Dhawan hinted about Kriti Sanon's dating life on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa stage while promoting Bhediya.

When Karan Johar asked why Kriti's name was not on the list of most eligible single Bollywood actresses. Varun said, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam..." Kriti interrupted him. He continued, "kisi ke dil me hai."

Then, Karan asked Varun to reveal the name. He said, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath."

However, Kriti dismissed these rumours quickly and wrote, "It is neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter leads to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless."

Kriti and Prabhas will star opposite each other in Om Raut's Adipurush. The movie will release in June 2023.

On the work front, Kriti will star in 'The Crew' along with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in the lead role. She was last seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhediya', along with Varun Dhawan.

She will be seen in Shehzada for which she will reunite with her Lukka Chhupi co-star Kartik Aaryan. The movie will release on February 17, 2023. Kriti will also star in the action film 'Ganpath'.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently working sci-fi film 'Project K' which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar as well.