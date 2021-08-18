The news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal having a roka ceremony, preceding an engagement went viral on the internet. Scroll down to know the truth.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may not have openly spoken of their relationship, but social media is abuzz with pictures and news related to the actors. The two met for the first time for a talk show and reports suggest that the two are going strong after over two years of dating. While we see them attending events together, last snapped at the special screening of Shershaah, we’ve never seen them openly hang out in public.

Recently, the news of their relationship surfaced to the next level. The news of the couple having a roka ceremony, preceding an engagement went viral on the internet.

Bollywood ace photographer Viral Bhayani in his ‘now deleted’ Instagram post wrote, “Hmmmm there are engagement rumours that they had a roka ceremony. Will wait for an official announcement till then it remains a rumour. #vickykaushal #katrinakaif.”

Well, the reports of Katrina and Vicky’s engagement has excited their fans as they soon started congratulating the couple and hoping for the reports to be true. While one user wrote, “Congratulations katvic,” another one commented, “I hope this is true.”

While the netizens have given mixed reactions to the news, a source close to the actors have denied any truth to these reports.

Well, looks like their fans will have to wait longer for them to make it official.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal