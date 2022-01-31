New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari hit the headlines after they were spotted enjoying a dinner night together. The suspicious act of Palak sparked relationship rumours. However, now it seems the two are 'just friends' and met for the 'work'.

Yes, as per a report in India Today, an insider informed the portal that they have common friends and decided to catch up regarding work. "Ibrahim is working as an AD (assistant director) on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Palak is looking forward to doing more films. Both of them have common friends and decided to catch up to talk regarding work. They are not dating," the insider was quoted saying.

Ever since the release of her music video Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu, Palak Tiwari is receiving immense praise from the industry. Also, the star kid is receiving some offers and might consider taking up a few projects in near future. Also, she is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, starring Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji. Helmed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, earlier the film was scheduled to release in October 2021, but the makers have postponed the release. The film is said to be based on a real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who worked at a BPO company in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is currently working as Assistant Director to Karan Johar for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

