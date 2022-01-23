New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A few days back, Tamil superstar Dhanush announced separation from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth which gave a major shock to their fans. The duo uploaded a joint statement on the social media handle and informed fans. A couple of days after their split, actor Dhanush and his estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have reportedly landed up in the same hotel in Hyderabad.

According to a report in ETimes, the former couple is staying in the Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Rao Studios because of their work commitments. The report stated that Aishwaryaa is there to direct a song, whereas Dhanush is believed to be working on some film.

In 2004, Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot and are blessed with two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Recently, an old video of Rajinikanth praising Dhanush has surfaced on the internet wherein Thalaiva can be seen showering Dhanush with flattering compliments at the music launch of Kaala. Rajnikanth calls Dhanush a “good" father and husband. The video is from the year 2018 and is now doing rounds on the internet.

“Dhanush is a wonderful boy. He respects his parents, considers them God. He takes care of his wife. He is a good father, a good son-in-law, a good man, a good talent,” Rajinikanth says in the video.

Take a look:

On January 17, the former couple announced their separation on social media through a joint statement. The statement read, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

