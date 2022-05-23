New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS and Blackpink have a huge fan following around the world and their fans fondly call themselves ARMY and BLINK respectively. Both BTS and Blackpink are one of the most popular Kpop groups and are loved by millions. Meanwhile, BTS is making a comeback in June and it is also rumoured that Blackpink will also make their comeback. Amidst this comeback news, there is another rumour going around that BTS member V and Blackpink member Jennie are dating. On this rumour, their fans have mixed responses.

Recently, a picture went viral on social media and it sparked the rumours of these Kpop idols were dating. The picture was taken from a distance and it allegedly features V and Jennie driving together. The picture took the internet by storm. Some fans are angry about these rumours, meanwhile, some fans are doubting the authenticity of the photo.

Some fans also claim that it is the picture of BTS' J-hope with V and someone has photoshopped Jennie's picture. Meanwhile, some people believe the picture.

The pic are Tae and Hobi in BTS in the soop 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/OLz5j6Bsl2 — ❀✯🌸𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕖-𝕁𝕚𝕞𝕚𝕟.ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕗🌸❀✯ (@jiminnie724) May 22, 2022

People who said “it’s edited” are FOOLING themselves. These pics couldn’t look more real. You’re in denial. Stop saying the pic is fake and be supportive instead. It’s 2022 who cares if idols date. 💁‍♀️#Jennie #V #BTS #BLACKPINK #KimTaehyung pic.twitter.com/V6nzsuUIij — jjin (@prkmnyngprksjn) May 22, 2022

Some fans are asking V and Jennie to leave alone and not involve them in any unnecessary matters. One fan wrote, "leave Jennie alone and leave taehyung alone please and thank you." Meanwhile, some fans are thinking about BTS and Blackpink collab.

Hey guys. I just came back to twitter. What the hell happened? BTS X Blackpink collab? And what about V and Jennie 😶 — Hkillemwithkindness (@Hkillemwithkin1) May 23, 2022

Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment on these rumours said, "We have nothing to say.". Meanwhile, BTS' agency HYBE has not said anything about the speculations.

On the work front, BTS will make a comeback with their new album 'Proof' and the album will release on June 10, 2022. BTS has seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They recently performed at the Grammys Awards 2022 and also had a Permission to Dance tour in Las Vegas. Moreover, BTS won three Billboards Awards this year.

Meanwhile, Blackpink has four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They made their debut in August 2016 with their album Square one. Blackpink has made the blockbusters songs like Boombayah, Icecream, How You Like That, Kill This Love and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du. They have collaborated with artists like Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav