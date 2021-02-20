Asim-Himanshi is one of the most adorable and cute couples in the TV world, and their Instagram stands as proof. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just like Bigg Boss 14, season 13 also witnessed love stories booming, among them were Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. Ever since the Punjabi singer entered the BB 13 house as a wild card contestants, the two have been inseparable. However, it was only last year the couple put the stamp on their relationship, and now with the recent post, it seems the couple has taken the plunge.

Recently, Himanshi took to her Instagram and shared a picture of a huge heart-shaped diamond rock on her story and captioned it as "Uiii".

Here have a look:

Asim-Himanshi is one of the most adorable and cute couples in the TV world, and their Instagram stands as proof. Now, with this recent post, we wonder, Asim popped the question to the lady, and she said 'yes' to his proposal.

Recently, Himanshi Khurana denied the rumours doing around her marriage with Asim Riaz. "Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain. We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time," Hindustan Times quoted Himanshi Khurana saying.

For unversed, Himanshi Khurana made her debut in the Punjabi music industry with the song ‘Jodi: Big Day Party’ and then there was no looking back for the actress. She went on to star in the hit movie ‘Sadda Haq’ and has worked with prominent singers Jassi Gill, Badshah, Ninja, J Star and others. Not just this, she has also made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Jeet Lengey Jahaan and has also acted in six South Indian films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Himanshi Khurana's recent track ‘Surma Bole’ got released and is creating a buzz on social media.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv